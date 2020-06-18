Eaton Vance Management Buys New Position in Trane (NYSE:TT)

Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Trane during the first quarter worth approximately $6,526,000. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in Trane during the first quarter worth approximately $9,771,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trane during the first quarter worth approximately $2,088,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Trane during the first quarter worth approximately $5,836,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

TT opened at $91.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.36. Trane has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $146.85.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Trane had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that Trane will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Trane’s payout ratio is 33.28%.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $133,173.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,827.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered Trane to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Trane from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America raised Trane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Trane from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered Trane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.08.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

