Eaton Vance Management Buys 272 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $4,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 842.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VAR opened at $118.40 on Thursday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.62 and a fifty-two week high of $150.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $794.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Varian Medical Systems’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

VAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $166.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.78.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

