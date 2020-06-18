Eaton Vance Management Buys 10,850 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,130 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in HP were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in shares of HP by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 20,000,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $347,200,000 after buying an additional 10,000,000 shares during the period. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,208,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,651,014 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $392,609,000 after buying an additional 974,006 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,163,175 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $211,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,798 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in HP by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 317,904 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after acquiring an additional 19,810 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert R. Bennett bought 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $279,990.00. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $747,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,729.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 80,500 shares of company stock worth $1,249,835. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HPQ stock opened at $16.78 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $23.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.59. The stock has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.99.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 295.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Cfra cut their target price on shares of HP from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of HP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of HP from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of HP from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

