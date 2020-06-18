Eaton Vance Management Boosts Stock Position in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 621.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,533 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Evergy were worth $5,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $116,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,797,120.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EVRG shares. Bank of America upgraded Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Evergy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Evergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Evergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.44.

EVRG opened at $59.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. Evergy has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $76.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.49.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Evergy had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

