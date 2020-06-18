Eaton Vance Management Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 162.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 4,002,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479,168 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,665,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2,510.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,376,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,369 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $36,611,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2,163.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 397,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,192,000 after purchasing an additional 379,926 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of VT opened at $75.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.11. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $53.70 and a 12-month high of $83.23.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.