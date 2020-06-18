Eaton Vance Management Acquires Shares of 98,796 Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 98,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,000. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.19% of Diodes as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Diodes during the fourth quarter worth about $53,305,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,020,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,522,000 after buying an additional 519,650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,897,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,087,000 after buying an additional 281,869 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Diodes by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 584,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,748,000 after purchasing an additional 271,855 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes during the 4th quarter worth $13,442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

DIOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Diodes in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Diodes in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Diodes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $49.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.35. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $31.51 and a 12-month high of $59.70.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). Diodes had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director C H. Chen sold 23,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,180,382.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 139,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,021,892.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 10,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,327 shares of company stock worth $5,325,432 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

