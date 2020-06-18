Eaton Vance Management Acquires Shares of 91,571 XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 91,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:XPO opened at $79.70 on Thursday. XPO Logistics Inc has a twelve month low of $38.47 and a twelve month high of $100.18. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that XPO Logistics Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.78.

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 566,986 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $24,255,661.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 934,286 shares of company stock valued at $42,335,078 over the last 90 days. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

