Duke Royalty Ltd (LON:DUKE) Declares GBX 0.50 Dividend

Duke Royalty Ltd (LON:DUKE) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 10th. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of DUKE stock traded up GBX 0.68 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 27.68 ($0.35). The company had a trading volume of 188,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,486. The stock has a market cap of $66.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.11, a current ratio of 12.27 and a quick ratio of 10.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 24.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 36.90. Duke Royalty has a 52-week low of GBX 15 ($0.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 51.50 ($0.66).

Duke Royalty Company Profile

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

