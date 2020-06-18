Duke Royalty Ltd (LON:DUKE) Declares GBX 0.50 Dividend

Duke Royalty Ltd (LON:DUKE) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 10th. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of DUKE stock traded up GBX 0.68 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 27.68 ($0.35). The company had a trading volume of 188,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,486. The stock has a market cap of $66.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.11, a current ratio of 12.27 and a quick ratio of 10.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 24.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 36.90. Duke Royalty has a 52-week low of GBX 15 ($0.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 51.50 ($0.66).
Duke Royalty Company Profile
