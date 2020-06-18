Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) – KeyCorp cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Duke Energy in a research report issued on Monday, June 15th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.11. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Duke Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.93 EPS.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DUK. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.43.

DUK opened at $86.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Duke Energy has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.70%.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $126,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,615.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $103,339.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,946.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,566 shares of company stock valued at $293,251. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $79,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $343,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,946,000 after acquiring an additional 44,623 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 159.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

