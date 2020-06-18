DUFRY AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) and Orosur Mining (OTCMKTS:OROXF) Financial Comparison

DUFRY AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) and Orosur Mining (OTCMKTS:OROXF) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

DUFRY AG/ADR has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orosur Mining has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares DUFRY AG/ADR and Orosur Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DUFRY AG/ADR $8.91 billion 0.24 -$26.67 million N/A N/A Orosur Mining $37.10 million 0.13 -$11.12 million N/A N/A

Orosur Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DUFRY AG/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares DUFRY AG/ADR and Orosur Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DUFRY AG/ADR -0.39% 2.09% 0.49% Orosur Mining N/A N/A -17.57%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for DUFRY AG/ADR and Orosur Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DUFRY AG/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00 Orosur Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

DUFRY AG/ADR beats Orosur Mining on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

DUFRY AG/ADR Company Profile

Dufry AG operates as a travel retail company in Southern Europe, Africa, the United Kingdom, Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, Latin America, and North America. The company operates various store concepts, including general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores. Its retail shops offers perfumes and cosmetics, food and confectionery, wines and spirits, watches and jewelry, fashion and leather, tobacco goods, souvenirs, electronics, soft drinks, confectionery, packaged food, travel accessories, personal items, sunglasses, destination merchandise, and other accessories, as well as newspapers, magazines, and books. The company operates approximately 2,300 duty-free and duty-paid shops located at airports, cruise liners, seaports, and other touristic locations. Dufry AG was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Orosur Mining Company Profile

Orosur Mining Inc. acquires, identifies, develops, explores, and produces mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as for silver and base metals. It primarily operates and develops the San Gregorio gold project located in the Department of Rivera, Uruguay. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc. and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc. in January 2010. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

