DTF Tax Free Income Inc. (DTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

DTF Tax Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

DTF Tax Free Income has decreased its dividend by an average of 53.6% per year over the last three years.

NYSE DTF opened at $14.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.36. DTF Tax Free Income has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $15.58.

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

