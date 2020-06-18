DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Trading Up 3.9%

DRDGOLD Ltd. (NYSE:DRD)’s stock price was up 3.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.51 and last traded at $11.60, approximately 575,951 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 458,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DRD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine lowered DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on DRDGOLD from $9.25 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average of $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.25 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a $0.1488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. DRDGOLD’s payout ratio is 287.50%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DRDGOLD during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in DRDGOLD during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 62.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 31,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 252,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 45,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company's activities include exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province.

