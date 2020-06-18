DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Shares Gap Up to $9.53

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.27, but opened at $9.53. DouYu International shares last traded at $9.53, with a volume of 2,490,300 shares traded.

DOYU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.89.

Get DouYu International alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.87. DouYu International had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. DouYu International’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in DouYu International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 203,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in DouYu International by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in DouYu International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 100,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in DouYu International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in DouYu International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 308,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. 11.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DouYu International Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Recommended Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.