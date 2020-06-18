DNB Markets Reiterates Buy Rating for Japan Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:EVVTY)

Japan Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:EVVTY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at DNB Markets in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:EVVTY opened at $60.84 on Thursday. Japan Exchange Group has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $65.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.13.
About Japan Exchange Group
