Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.64

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.64 and last traded at $10.44, with a volume of 2578172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

APPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded Digital Turbine from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average of $6.49. The company has a market capitalization of $909.96 million, a PE ratio of 68.13 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $39.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Digital Turbine Inc will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPS. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at about $422,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,607 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 17,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It provides Ignite, a software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.