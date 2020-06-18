DHT (NYSE:DHT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

DHT (NYSE:DHT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DHT. ValuEngine downgraded DHT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.60 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. DHT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.28.

NYSE DHT opened at $5.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. DHT has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $8.83.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $152.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.86 million. DHT had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DHT will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of DHT by 518.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,662 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 75,167 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in DHT during the first quarter worth $83,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd boosted its position in DHT by 145.7% during the first quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 1,659,014 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after acquiring an additional 983,800 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DHT during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in DHT by 121.8% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,712,602 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,830,000 after purchasing an additional 940,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

