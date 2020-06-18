DeVault Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. One DeVault coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Escodex and SouthXchange. Over the last week, DeVault has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. DeVault has a market cap of $141,201.37 and approximately $160.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003656 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About DeVault

DeVault (DVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 280,209,675 coins and its circulating supply is 230,867,949 coins. DeVault’s official message board is medium.com/@devaultcrypto . DeVault’s official website is www.devault.cc . The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto

DeVault Coin Trading

DeVault can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeVault should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeVault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

