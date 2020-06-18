Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 88.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 324,332 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 171.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.11.

NYSE DAL traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.45. 542,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,377,320. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.55 and its 200-day moving average is $41.83. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $63.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $65,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,697. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,747,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $191,602,253.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

