DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) Stock Price Up 5.4%

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DMPI) shares rose 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.13 and last traded at $1.17, approximately 6,705 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,064,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

DMPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded DelMar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Maxim Group initiated coverage on DelMar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DelMar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.61.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). Analysts forecast that DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DelMar Pharmaceuticals stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DMPI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 89,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Barclays PLC owned 0.79% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMPI)

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent, which is in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer.

