Deer Valley (OTCMKTS:DVLY) Earns Media Impact Score of -3.53

News coverage about Deer Valley (OTCMKTS:DVLY) has been trending very negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Deer Valley earned a news impact score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the construction company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Deer Valley stock opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $0.51. Deer Valley has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $0.84.

About Deer Valley

Deer Valley Corp. engages in designs, manufactures, and finances factory built homes. It specializes in developing of homes and markets through a network of independent dealers, builders, developers, and government agencies. The company was founded on November 1, 1999 and is headquartered in Guin, AL.

