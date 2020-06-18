Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Davita were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Davita by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Davita during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Davita by 255.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Davita by 257.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Davita during the first quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

DVA opened at $78.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.14 and a 200-day moving average of $77.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. Davita Inc has a 1-year low of $49.13 and a 1-year high of $90.15.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Davita had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Davita Inc will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 625 shares of Davita stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $44,531.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,778.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Diaz sold 5,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $473,833.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,882.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,734 shares of company stock worth $1,034,435 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Davita in a research note on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Davita from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.38.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

