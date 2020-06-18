David Michael Rigg Sells 300,000 Shares of QMX Gold Corp (CVE:QMX) Stock

QMX Gold Corp (CVE:QMX) Senior Officer David Michael Rigg sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.13, for a total value of C$39,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 419,750 shares in the company, valued at C$55,952.68.
Shares of QMX Gold stock opened at C$0.13 on Thursday. QMX Gold Corp has a one year low of C$0.04 and a one year high of C$0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of $53.18 million and a P/E ratio of -25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.54.
About QMX Gold
