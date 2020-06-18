David Michael Rigg Sells 300,000 Shares of QMX Gold Corp (CVE:QMX) Stock

QMX Gold Corp (CVE:QMX) Senior Officer David Michael Rigg sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.13, for a total value of C$39,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 419,750 shares in the company, valued at C$55,952.68.

Shares of QMX Gold stock opened at C$0.13 on Thursday. QMX Gold Corp has a one year low of C$0.04 and a one year high of C$0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of $53.18 million and a P/E ratio of -25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.54.

About QMX Gold

QMX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds a portfolio of properties covering approximately 200 square kilometers in the Abitibi district of Quebec. The company was formerly known as Alexis Minerals Corporation and changed its name to QMX Gold Corporation in June 2012.

