David J. Rosa Sells 17,950 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.49, for a total transaction of $9,935,145.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,628,018.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ISRG opened at $578.49 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.50 and a fifty-two week high of $619.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $548.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $550.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.83, a PEG ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 72.2% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $575.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $565.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $561.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $576.44.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.