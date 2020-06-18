Dash Green Hits 24-Hour Volume of $13.00 (DASHG)

Dash Green (CURRENCY:DASHG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. Dash Green has a total market capitalization of $6,234.64 and $13.00 worth of Dash Green was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dash Green coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Escodex and Graviex. In the last week, Dash Green has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 630% against the dollar and now trades at $374.57 or 0.03985415 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000805 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00011016 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00009974 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010630 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000202 BTC.

BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00010833 BTC.

Dash Green Profile

DASHG is a coin. Dash Green’s total supply is 2,390,938 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,683 coins. Dash Green’s official Twitter account is @dashgreennet . Dash Green’s official website is dashgreen.net

Dash Green Coin Trading

Dash Green can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash Green directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash Green should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash Green using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

