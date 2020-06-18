Danske Lowers Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) to Hold

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) was downgraded by research analysts at Danske from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BDNNY. Credit Suisse Group raised Atlas Copco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Atlas Copco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America raised Atlas Copco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

BDNNY stock opened at $46.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.38. Atlas Copco has a fifty-two week low of $30.80 and a fifty-two week high of $56.99.

Boliden AB (publ), a metals company, explores for, mines, smelts, and recycles metals. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company mines for zinc, copper, lead, gold, silver, nickel, and tellurium deposits. It operates the Aitik, the Boliden Area, and Garpenberg mines in Sweden; Tara mine in Ireland; and Kylylahti and Kevitsa mines in Finland.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.