Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €43.00 by Bank of America

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €43.00 ($48.31) target price by equities researchers at Bank of America in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC set a €30.00 ($33.71) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($39.33) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Independent Research set a €34.00 ($38.20) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.00 ($32.58) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €38.71 ($43.49).

Daimler stock opened at €37.01 ($41.58) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Daimler has a 1 year low of €21.02 ($23.61) and a 1 year high of €54.50 ($61.24). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €33.16 and its 200-day moving average price is €38.06.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

