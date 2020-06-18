DA Davidson Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Weight Watchers International in a report issued on Tuesday, June 16th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now forecasts that the company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.78. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Get Weight Watchers International alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WW. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Weight Watchers International from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weight Watchers International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Weight Watchers International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Weight Watchers International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.21.

WW opened at $27.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.70 and a 200 day moving average of $29.73. Weight Watchers International has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $47.19.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.19. Weight Watchers International had a net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $400.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 170,865 shares of Weight Watchers International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $4,317,758.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,557,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,435,169.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International in the 4th quarter worth $310,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Weight Watchers International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weight Watchers International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.