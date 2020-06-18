CUR Media (OTCMKTS:CURM) Getting Very Negative News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about CUR Media (OTCMKTS:CURM) has been trending very negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. CUR Media earned a daily sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

OTCMKTS CURM opened at $0.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.11. CUR Media has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.53.

CUR Media Company Profile

CÜR Media, Inc, an Internet music service, focuses on providing a paid subscription Internet radio service offering listeners streaming music on the Web and mobile devices under the CÜR brand. It also intends to offer personalized advertising in the form of display ads, email, and text messages; and to sell music, concert tickets, and merchandise through its music streaming service, as well as music downloads.

