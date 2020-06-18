CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) received a €30.00 ($33.71) price target from investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 24.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EVD. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($50.56) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($59.55) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($33.71) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €39.50 ($44.38).

Shares of ETR EVD opened at €39.52 ($44.40) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion and a PE ratio of 35.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57. CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA has a 1-year low of €25.54 ($28.70) and a 1-year high of €61.55 ($69.16). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €39.08 and a 200 day moving average price of €47.30.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market worldwide. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events. It markets events (tickets) through eventim.de and using its network platform, EVENTIM.Net; in-house ticketing products through EVENTIM.Inhouse; sport ticketing products through EVENTIM.Tixx; and self-service products for event organizers through EVENTIM.Light, as well as provides a solution for ticket sales and admission control through EVENTIM.Access.

