Critical Comparison: Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) versus Repro-Med Systems (NASDAQ:REPR)

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) and Repro-Med Systems (OTCMKTS:REPR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Titan Medical and Repro-Med Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Medical N/A N/A -$41.91 million ($1.95) -0.56 Repro-Med Systems $17.35 million 0.00 $910,000.00 N/A N/A

Repro-Med Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Titan Medical.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.1% of Titan Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of Repro-Med Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 40.0% of Repro-Med Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Titan Medical has a beta of 2.93, indicating that its stock price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repro-Med Systems has a beta of -0.4, indicating that its stock price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Titan Medical and Repro-Med Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Medical 0 1 2 0 2.67 Repro-Med Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

Titan Medical currently has a consensus target price of $1.25, indicating a potential upside of 14.68%.

Profitability

This table compares Titan Medical and Repro-Med Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Medical N/A N/A -195.16% Repro-Med Systems 0.17% 7.63% 6.31%

Summary

Repro-Med Systems beats Titan Medical on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc., a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures. The SPORT Surgical System enables surgeons to perform surgical procedures for gynecologic, urologic, colorectal, and general abdominal indications. Titan Medical Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Repro-Med Systems

Repro Med Systems, Inc., doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing. It also provides education and training materials to clinicians, patients, and patient advocates. The company sells its products through direct sales and medical device distributors, as well as online. Repro Med Systems, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, New York.

