Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) Stake Lessened by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its holdings in Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) by 43.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82,955 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.38% of Cowen worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COWN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,309,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,374,000 after purchasing an additional 655,105 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cowen by 443.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 587,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,680,000 after acquiring an additional 479,671 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cowen by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 1,884,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,689,000 after acquiring an additional 443,028 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in shares of Cowen during the first quarter worth $3,806,000. Finally, Shoals Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cowen during the fourth quarter worth $2,900,000. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

COWN stock opened at $14.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.51. The company has a market capitalization of $411.17 million, a P/E ratio of -145.29 and a beta of 1.50. Cowen Inc has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $210.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.11 million. Cowen had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 4.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cowen Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.24%.

COWN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cowen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cowen from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cowen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cowen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

