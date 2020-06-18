Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)’s stock price rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $238.42 and last traded at $248.25, approximately 67,188 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,131,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $238.39.

COUP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Coupa Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Coupa Software from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Coupa Software from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.25.

The company has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.64.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $119.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.84 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,302 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.35, for a total value of $171,017.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 927 shares in the company, valued at $121,761.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 78,561 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total value of $15,059,358.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,606 shares in the company, valued at $4,908,414.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,736 shares of company stock valued at $32,100,752 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,570,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 2,855.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

