Coty (NYSE:COTY) Shares Gap Down to $4.77

Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.99, but opened at $4.77. Coty shares last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 437,548 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. DA Davidson lowered Coty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Coty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.58.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 38.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coty Inc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,625,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coty Company Profile (NYSE:COTY)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

