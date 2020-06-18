Cotinga Pharmaceuticals (CVE:COT) Getting Very Critical News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about Cotinga Pharmaceuticals (CVE:COT) have trended very negative on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Cotinga Pharmaceuticals earned a news sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

CVE:COT opened at C$0.04 on Thursday. Cotinga Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of C$0.02 and a 12 month high of C$0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and a PE ratio of -0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.07.

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals (CVE:COT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cotinga Pharmaceuticals will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company's lead compound is COTI-2, a clinical stage oral small molecule targeting p53 a tumor suppressor gene. It also develops COTI-219, an oral small molecule compound targeting the mutant forms of KRAS without inhibiting normal KRAS functions.

