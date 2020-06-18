Costa Group (OTCMKTS:CTTQF) Getting Very Critical Press Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about Costa Group (OTCMKTS:CTTQF) have been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Costa Group earned a daily sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTTQF opened at $2.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.96. Costa Group has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $2.78.

About Costa Group

Costa Group Holdings Limited produces, packs, and markets fruits and vegetables to food retailers. The company operates through three segments: Produce, Costa Farms & Logistics, and International. It offers mushrooms, raspberries, strawberries, blackberries, tomatoes, citrus, avocados, bananas, grapes, and other fruits.

