Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Insider Acquires $292,512.00 in Stock

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) insider Epiq Capital Group, Llc purchased 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.32 per share, for a total transaction of $292,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Epiq Capital Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 20th, Epiq Capital Group, Llc purchased 6,085 shares of Cortexyme stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.95 per share, for a total transaction of $352,625.75.

On Friday, May 22nd, Epiq Capital Group, Llc purchased 8,690 shares of Cortexyme stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.08 per share, for a total transaction of $478,645.20.

Cortexyme stock opened at $50.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.15. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $73.84.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.16). As a group, equities analysts expect that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Cortexyme in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cortexyme from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTX. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Cortexyme by 243.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Cortexyme during the 4th quarter worth $622,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Cortexyme by 278.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Cortexyme by 246.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after acquiring an additional 125,098 shares during the last quarter. 27.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

