Corp Megachips Sells 2,500,000 Shares of Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock

Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) major shareholder Corp Megachips sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $80,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of SITM opened at $41.50 on Thursday. Sitime Corp has a 52-week low of $15.42 and a 52-week high of $49.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.34 and its 200-day moving average is $24.49. The firm has a market cap of $650.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.87.

Get Sitime alerts:

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $21.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.47 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sitime Corp will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Sitime during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sitime by 424.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sitime during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sitime during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sitime during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Sitime from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Sitime from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Sitime from $25.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Sitime from $24.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Sitime from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

About Sitime

There is no company description available for SiTime Corp.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sitime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sitime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.