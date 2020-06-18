Cormark Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) – Equities research analysts at Cormark boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mullen Group in a report released on Monday, June 15th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.02). Cormark also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$318.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$332.80 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MTL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$7.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price objective on Mullen Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$8.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.22.

TSE MTL opened at C$7.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.44. Mullen Group has a twelve month low of C$3.85 and a twelve month high of C$10.62. The company has a market cap of $695.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.18.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

