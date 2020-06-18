Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Trading Up 6.1%

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP)’s stock price was up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.68 and last traded at $7.58, approximately 1,466,537 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,074,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corbus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

The stock has a market capitalization of $561.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 207.87% and a negative return on equity of 282.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $6,413,000. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $3,835,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 151.4% during the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 747,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,772,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,249,000 after buying an additional 360,244 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 990,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after buying an additional 210,632 shares during the period. 48.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

