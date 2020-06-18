Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) EVP Purchases $249,198.40 in Stock

Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) EVP Holly R. Sheffield bought 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $283.18 per share, with a total value of $249,198.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,357.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of COO opened at $302.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.92. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Cooper Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $236.68 and a 1-year high of $365.68.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $524.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.78 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies Inc will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COO shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $344.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,518,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,464,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 915,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $294,008,000 after purchasing an additional 416,382 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 813,443 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $261,352,000 after purchasing an additional 292,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 39,344.6% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 259,151 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $71,440,000 after purchasing an additional 258,494 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.