Contrasting Unit (NYSE:UNT) and FEC Resources (NYSE:FECOF)

FEC Resources (OTCMKTS:FECOF) and Unit (NYSE:UNT) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for FEC Resources and Unit, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FEC Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Unit 1 0 1 0 2.00

Unit has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5,837.23%. Given Unit’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Unit is more favorable than FEC Resources.

Profitability

This table compares FEC Resources and Unit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FEC Resources N/A -11.20% -10.77% Unit -82.10% -4.23% -2.35%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FEC Resources and Unit’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FEC Resources N/A N/A -$210,000.00 N/A N/A Unit $674.63 million 0.02 -$553.88 million ($1.13) -0.21

FEC Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Unit.

Risk & Volatility

FEC Resources has a beta of -0.46, suggesting that its share price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unit has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of FEC Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of Unit shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Unit shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Unit beats FEC Resources on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FEC Resources

FEC Resources Inc. engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the Philippines. The company, through its interest in, Forum Energy Limited, owns a 70% interest in the Service Contract 72, an offshore license located to the north west of the Philippine Island of Palawan. It also owns 8.46%, 12.40%, and 19.46% interests in the Service Contract 14 Block A Nido, Block B Matinloc, and Block B1 North Matinloc located in the offshore northwest Palawan; and a 66.67% interest in the Service Contract 40 North Cebu covering an area of 340,000 hectares in the northern part of Cebu Island and adjacent offshore areas located in the Visayan Basin in the central part of the Philippine Archipelago. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia. FEC Resources Inc. is a subsidiary of PXP Energy Corporation.

About Unit

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties. Its producing oil and natural gas properties, unproved properties, and related assets are primarily located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as in Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming. The Contract Drilling segment is involved in the contract drilling of onshore oil and natural gas wells for a range of other oil and natural gas companies primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, Wyoming, North Dakota, Colorado, and Utah. It has 55 drilling rigs in its fleet. The Mid-Stream segment buys, sells, gathers, processes, and treats natural gas for third parties. This segment operates 3 natural gas treatment plants, 14 processing plants, 22 gathering systems, and approximately 1,475 miles of pipeline in Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Unit Corporation was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

