Contrasting Quantrx Biomedical (OTCMKTS:QTXB) and OraSure Technologies (OTCMKTS:OSUR)

Quantrx Biomedical (OTCMKTS:QTXB) and OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Quantrx Biomedical and OraSure Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quantrx Biomedical 0 0 0 0 N/A OraSure Technologies 0 2 0 0 2.00

OraSure Technologies has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.61%. Given OraSure Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OraSure Technologies is more favorable than Quantrx Biomedical.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Quantrx Biomedical and OraSure Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quantrx Biomedical N/A N/A -$620,000.00 N/A N/A OraSure Technologies $154.60 million 4.30 $16.66 million $0.13 82.46

OraSure Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Quantrx Biomedical.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.1% of OraSure Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.9% of Quantrx Biomedical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of OraSure Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Quantrx Biomedical and OraSure Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quantrx Biomedical N/A N/A -206.63% OraSure Technologies 8.06% 1.69% 1.50%

Volatility & Risk

Quantrx Biomedical has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OraSure Technologies has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OraSure Technologies beats Quantrx Biomedical on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quantrx Biomedical

QuantRx Biomedical Corporation engages in the development and commercialization patented miniform pads (PADs) and PAD based over-the-counter products in the United States. It is also developing genomic diagnostics for the laboratory market, based on its lateral flow patents, including RapidSense technology, a one-step lateral flow test. The company's PAD products are used for the treatment of hemorrhoids, minor vaginal infections, urinary incontinences, general catamenial uses, and other medical needs. It also provides InSync, a feminine hygienic interlabial padand; Unique miniform, which is available as a treated pad for the temporary relief of the itch and discomfort associated with hemorrhoids and minor vaginal infection, as well as an untreated pad, for the daily protection of light urinary, vaginal, or anal leakage; and other treated miniform products. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Tualatin, Oregon.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests. Its principal products include OraQuick ADVANCE HIV-1/2, OraQuick HIV-1/2, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV, OraQuick Ebola, OraQuick Zika, OraSure QuickFlu Rapid Flu A&B test, OraSure, Oragene DX, Oragene DNA, Oragene RNA, ORAcollect DX, ORAcollect DNA, Performagene, OMNIgene GUT, OMNIgene SPUTUM, OMNIgene VAGINAL, OMNIgene ORAL, GenoFIND, Hemagene, PrepIT, Intercept, MICRO-PLATE DOA assays, Intercept i2, homogeneous DOA assays, and professional and over-the-counter cryosurgical systems. In addition, the company manufactures and sells kits that are used to collect, stabilize, transport, and store samples of genetic material for molecular testing in the consumer genetic, clinical genetic, academic research, pharmacogenomics, personalized medicine, microbiome, and animal genetics markets. Further, it provides medical devices for the removal of benign skin lesions by cryosurgery or freezing; immunoassay tests and reagents for insurance risk assessment, substance abuse testing, and forensic toxicology applications; an oral fluid Western blot confirmatory test for confirming positive HIV-1 test; and Q.E.D. rapid point-of-care saliva alcohol test. The company markets its products to clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinics, community-based organizations and other public health organizations, distributors, government agencies, physicians' offices, and commercial and industrial entities. OraSure Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

