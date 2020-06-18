Contrasting IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) and Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS)

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) and Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.8% of IVERIC bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.3% of Adamas Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of IVERIC bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of Adamas Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares IVERIC bio and Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IVERIC bio $209.98 million 1.06 -$58.86 million ($1.39) -3.19 Adamas Pharmaceuticals $54.64 million 1.51 -$105.19 million ($3.80) -0.77

IVERIC bio has higher revenue and earnings than Adamas Pharmaceuticals. IVERIC bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adamas Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares IVERIC bio and Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IVERIC bio N/A -59.50% -53.62% Adamas Pharmaceuticals -160.44% -806.54% -53.66%

Volatility and Risk

IVERIC bio has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for IVERIC bio and Adamas Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IVERIC bio 0 2 1 0 2.33 Adamas Pharmaceuticals 1 3 5 0 2.44

IVERIC bio presently has a consensus target price of $7.13, indicating a potential upside of 60.47%. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $9.67, indicating a potential upside of 229.92%. Given Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Adamas Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than IVERIC bio.

Summary

IVERIC bio beats Adamas Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD). It is also developing High temperature requirement A serine peptidase 1 protein (HtrA1) inhibitors for the treatment of GA secondary to dry AMD and other age-related retinal diseases, such as wet AMD and idiopathic polypoidal choroidal vasculopathy. The company has a license agreement with the University of Florida Research Foundation (UFRF) and the University of Pennsylvania for the development and commercialization of novel adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of rhodopsin-mediated autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa (RHO-adRP); and Best disease and other bestrophinopathies. It also has a research agreement with the University of Massachusetts Medical School to utilize the minigene therapy approach to create AAV gene therapy product candidates targeting Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10 and STGD1; and to evaluate various AAV gene delivery methods for potential application in the eye. The company was formerly known as Ophthotech Corporation and changed its name to IVERIC bio, Inc. in April 2019. IVERIC bio, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications. It is also developing ADS-5102 that is in Phase III clinical study to treat walking impairment in patients with multiple sclerosis and other indications; and ADS-4101, which has completed two Phase I studies for treating partial onset seizures in patients with epilepsy. In addition, the company offers Namzaric (memantine hydrochloride extended release and donepezil hydrochloride) capsules for the treatment of moderate to severe dementia of an Alzheimer's type. The company was formerly known as NeuroMolecular Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in July 2007. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

