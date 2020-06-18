Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Shares Gap Up to $16.84

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.56, but opened at $16.84. Continental Resources shares last traded at $16.84, with a volume of 4,700,200 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CLR shares. ValuEngine raised Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Continental Resources from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Continental Resources in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $880.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor bought 7,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $99,094.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Mcnabb II bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 11,265 shares of company stock worth $139,325 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Continental Resources by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,669 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,768,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Continental Resources by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,621 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Continental Resources by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,480 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Continental Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

