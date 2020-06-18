Continental Gold (OTCMKTS:CGOOF) Earning Very Critical Press Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about Continental Gold (OTCMKTS:CGOOF) have trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Continental Gold earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGOOF opened at $4.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.09. Continental Gold has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $4.20.

About Continental Gold

Continental Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold resource properties in Colombia. The company holds the rights to develop and explore 1 advanced-stage gold project, as well as explore 3 early-stage projects in Colombia covering an area of approximately 76,565 hectares.

