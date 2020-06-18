Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Construction Partners Inc. is an infrastructure and road construction company. It provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. The company's services include construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports and commercial and residential sites. Construction Partners Inc. is based in Alabama, United States."

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Construction Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Construction Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

NASDAQ ROAD opened at $17.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.00. Construction Partners has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $20.92. The company has a market cap of $932.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $168.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.41 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Construction Partners will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 862,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $13,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Royce Alan Palmer sold 6,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $117,767.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,632,980 shares of company stock worth $106,166,311 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROAD. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Construction Partners by 24.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Construction Partners by 728.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Construction Partners by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Construction Partners by 54.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

