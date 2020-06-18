Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) were up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.80 and last traded at $6.65, approximately 349,570 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 745,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNSL shares. BidaskClub downgraded Consolidated Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.63.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25. The stock has a market cap of $460.15 million, a P/E ratio of 157.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $325.66 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNSL. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 395.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 8,528 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

