Comparing Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) and Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO)

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) and Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Zoom Video Communications and Autoweb, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoom Video Communications 2 10 12 0 2.42 Autoweb 0 3 1 0 2.25

Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus target price of $195.05, indicating a potential downside of 18.61%. Autoweb has a consensus target price of $1.72, indicating a potential upside of 57.49%. Given Autoweb’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Autoweb is more favorable than Zoom Video Communications.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zoom Video Communications and Autoweb’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoom Video Communications $622.66 million 108.57 $25.31 million $0.09 2,662.67 Autoweb $113.98 million 0.13 -$15.23 million ($1.13) -0.96

Zoom Video Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Autoweb. Autoweb is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zoom Video Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Zoom Video Communications and Autoweb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoom Video Communications 6.04% 6.29% 3.64% Autoweb -13.04% -60.04% -28.70%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.0% of Zoom Video Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.1% of Autoweb shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of Zoom Video Communications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.4% of Autoweb shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Zoom Video Communications has a beta of -1.56, indicating that its share price is 256% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autoweb has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zoom Video Communications beats Autoweb on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting. It serves education, entertainment/media, enterprise infrastructure, finance, healthcare, manufacturing, non-profit/not for profit and social impact, retail/consumer products, and software/Internet industries, as well as individuals. The company was formerly known as Zoom Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Zoom Video Communications, Inc. in May 2012. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Autoweb

AutoWeb, Inc. operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle. The company's products and services also comprise WebLeads+ that offers various coupon options, which display marketing messages to consumers visiting the dealer's Website; and Payment Pro, a dealer Website conversion tool that offers consumers real-time online monthly payment information, as well as sells fixed placement advertising across its Website to automotive advertisers. It owns and operates automotive Websites that offers consumers with the information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions; an automotive search engine that enables manufactures and dealers to optimize advertising campaigns; and AutoWeb Traffic Product, a pay-per-click advertising program that offer targeted offers to consumers based on make, model, and geographic location. The company was formerly known as Autobytel Inc. and changed its name to AutoWeb, Inc. in October 2017. AutoWeb, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.