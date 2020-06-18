Comparing Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) & InPlay Oil (NYSE:IPOOF)

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) and InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Seadrill has a beta of 2.95, meaning that its share price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InPlay Oil has a beta of 2.18, meaning that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

6.0% of Seadrill shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Seadrill and InPlay Oil, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seadrill 1 1 0 0 1.50 InPlay Oil 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Seadrill and InPlay Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seadrill -176.90% -54.98% -9.74% InPlay Oil -185.12% -43.92% -21.69%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Seadrill and InPlay Oil’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seadrill $1.39 billion 0.20 -$1.22 billion N/A N/A InPlay Oil $52.15 million 0.22 -$20.23 million N/A N/A

InPlay Oil has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Seadrill.

Summary

Seadrill beats InPlay Oil on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seadrill

Seadrill Ltd. is an offshore drilling contractor providing offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. Its primary business is the ownership and operation of drillships, semi-submersible rigs, jack-up rigs, tender rigs for operations in shallow, mid, deep, and ultra deep-water areas, and in benign and harsh environments. The company operates through the following segments: Floaters, Jack-up Rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment offer services encompassing drilling, completion, and maintenance of offshore exploration and production wells. The Jack-up Rigs segment offers drilling services, completion and maintenance of offshore exploration and production wells. The Other segment engages in management services to third parties and related parties. Seadrill was founded on May 10, 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About InPlay Oil

Inplay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Caradium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta. Inplay Oil Corp. is based in Calgary, Canada.

