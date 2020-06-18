Comparing PING AN INS GRP/S (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) & HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)

PING AN INS GRP/S (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) and HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of PING AN INS GRP/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of HANNOVER RUECK/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares PING AN INS GRP/S and HANNOVER RUECK/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PING AN INS GRP/S N/A N/A N/A HANNOVER RUECK/S 5.75% 11.55% 1.82%

Volatility and Risk

PING AN INS GRP/S has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HANNOVER RUECK/S has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

PING AN INS GRP/S pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. HANNOVER RUECK/S pays an annual dividend of $1.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. HANNOVER RUECK/S pays out 26.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for PING AN INS GRP/S and HANNOVER RUECK/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PING AN INS GRP/S 0 0 0 0 N/A HANNOVER RUECK/S 3 5 0 0 1.63

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PING AN INS GRP/S and HANNOVER RUECK/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PING AN INS GRP/S $156.47 billion 1.20 $16.23 billion N/A N/A HANNOVER RUECK/S $24.07 billion 0.90 $1.44 billion $5.96 15.03

PING AN INS GRP/S has higher revenue and earnings than HANNOVER RUECK/S.

Summary

PING AN INS GRP/S beats HANNOVER RUECK/S on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PING AN INS GRP/S

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides various financial products and services focusing on insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers. Its Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides automobile, non-automobile, and accident and health insurance to individual and corporate customers. The company's Banking segment undertakes loan and intermediary businesses with corporate and retail customers, as well as provides wealth management and credit card services to individual customers. Its Trust segment offers trust services, as well as undertakes investing activities. The company's Securities segment provides brokerage, trading, investment banking, and asset management services. Its Other Asset Management segment provides investment management services, finance lease business, and other asset management services. The company's Fintech & Healthtech segment offers various financial and daily-life services through Internet platforms, such as financial transaction information service platform, and health care service platform. It also provides annuity insurance, financial leasing, investment management, IT and business process outsourcing, real estate investment, futures brokerage, consulting, project investment, financial advisory, currency brokerage, property agency, fund raising and distribution, real estate development, and insurance sale agency services. In addition, the company provides factoring, equity investment, financing guarantee, logistics, management consulting, e-commerce, credit information, and private equity financing services. Further, it operates expressway, as well as produces and sells consumer chemicals. The company was founded in 1988 and is based in Shenzhen, China.

About HANNOVER RUECK/S

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities. This segment also provides risk solutions for casualty and property, as well as for agricultural, livestock, and bloodstock businesses; aviation and space business; and marine and offshore energy business. The Life & Health Reinsurance segment offers, enhanced annuities, group life and health, guaranteed simplified issue, 60+, and Sharia-compliant Takaful reinsurance products, as well as micro insurance products. This segment also provides risk solutions in the areas of critical illness, disability, health, longevity, long term care, and mortality. In addition, it offers various financial solutions, including new-business financing; monetization of embedded value; reserve and solvency relief; and divestiture of non-core businesses. The company was formerly known as Hannover Rückversicherung AG and changed its name to Hannover Rück SE in March 2013. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in Hanover, Germany. Hannover Rück SE is a subsidiary of Talanx AG.

